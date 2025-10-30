The criminal probe, launched by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara following the exposure of the Sde Teiman leak on Wednesday, originated from an unexpected source.

A senior figure in the Military Advocate General’s Office - part of the close staff of Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi - recently underwent a routine polygraph examination as part of the screening process for a new position. The test was conducted by the Shin Bet, as is customary in sensitive IDF procedures.

During the examination - which was not related to the Sde Teiman leak case - the official admitted that she had passed the video of the incident from the base to the media.

The Shin Bet immediately relayed the information to its director, David Zini, who, according to protocol, reported it to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, under whose authority the Military Advocate General’s Office operates.

Chief of Staff Zamir then informed the Attorney General, who convened an urgent meeting with senior officials from her office and ordered the opening of a criminal investigation.

At this stage, the primary suspicion reportedly centers on Tomer-Yerushalmi herself, amid assessments that she may have been aware of the leak - and possibly even approved it.