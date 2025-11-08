Former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted during her interrogation that she had concealed from the IDF Chief of Staff, Attorney General, and Defense Minister that she was the one who leaked the video from the Sde Teiman base.

Tomer-Yerushalmi further stated that no one outside the Military Prosecution was involved in the leak, Kan News reported.

On Friday, a police source confirmed that the cellphone discovered earlier that morning in the sea near Hatzuk Beach did indeed belong to Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The device was found in shallow waters by a civilian, and its home screen displayed a photo of Tomer-Yerushalmi alongside her daughter.

During the interrogation, she provided the passcodes for both her phone and smartwatch.