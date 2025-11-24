Approximately two weeks ago, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionists) was scheduled to fly to the United States. The tickets were reserved in advance, but the online visa application he submitted was denied.

Succot underwent the regular visa application process at the US Embassy, during which he was questioned about his criminal past. During the interview, Succot was asked about previous investigations, and he replied that those occurred when he was 19 years old. He was then asked when the last time he had been interrogated was, to which he replied: "Yesterday."

At this point, the American staff recognized the need to examine the matter further. The background to the issue is Succot's interrogation by the police the day before the request was submitted, in connection with his entering the Sde Teiman military base last summer.

The US consulate refused to approve the visa at that stage, stating that further investigation was needed. Succot waited until the last moment, hoping the process would go through and holding on to the plane ticket for the next day, but in the end, had to forego the trip.

Since then, Succot has turned to the Foreign Ministry for assistance, particularly given that he is a sitting Knesset member and because his parents and wife hold American citizenship. Nevertheless, two weeks have passed, and the visa process has not yet been completed. On Monday, he was asked to come and collect his passport, ahead of a decision on whether he will be issued a visa or receive a final refusal.