The Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, was actively involved in leaking materials from the Sde Teiman detention facility, according to correspondent Doron Kadosh.

In the leaked video, soldiers from the elite Force 100 prison intervention unit can allegedly be seen sexually abusing a captured Hamas terrorist. The accusations have been under intense dispute since they were published and several of the soldiers involved were taken for investigation. The public outcry insisting that the soldiers are innocent included numerous MKs and led to a group of protesters attempting to breach the Beit Lid military court to free the accused by force.

According to the report, the investigation materials clearly indicate that the Military Advocate General instructed that materials be passed to the media, and on the day the video was leaked, she was informed in advance, many hours before publication, of the intention to leak it.

The investigation also found that the Military Advocate General cooperated in the leak and was fully involved.

Yesterday, the IDF announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the leaking of the video, including examining possible involvement of personnel in the Military Advocate General's office. This came about a month after the prosecutor's office informed the Supreme Court that it would not open an investigation into the matter.

As part of the decision, it was reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the request of the Military Advocate General, Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, to go on leave until the completion of the case review.

In recent weeks, a covert criminal police investigation has been conducted. The investigation led to a development that allegedly links officials in the Military Advocate General's office to the leaking of the video. The probe is being led by the Israel Police with the involvement of the State Prosecutor's Office.