The Office of the President confirmed that President Herzog has received a heartfelt and reassuring letter from His Majesty King Charles III, reaffirming the King’s deep commitment to fighting antisemitism and standing with Jewish communities around the world. The letter comes in response to President Herzog‘s letter written ahead of Yom Kippur, raising concerns about the rising antisemitism in the UK, Australia, and Canada in particular.

In his letter, the King wrote of his deep sorrow and concern following the terror attack against the Jewish community in Manchester, and stressed that every Jewish person should be able to live without the threat of prejudice, discrimination, or fear.

The King also confirmed that he had shared President Herzog’s earlier letter with the leaders of Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, noting that they too “utterly condemn antisemitism and are focused — and have committed resources — to ensuring that it is challenged in all its forms.”

The President noted His Majesty’s words were powerful and deeply appreciated.