IDF officials on Sunday came to the defense of the Military Advocate General's Corps amid the Sde Teiman video leak affair in which the ex-Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, and others in the corps were implicated.

The officials warned against generalizations against the entire system: "The members of the Military Advocate General's Corps have defended and protected the soldiers over the past two years of war and continue to do so. Don't throw the baby out with the bath water."

The officials added that a distinction must be made between individual failures and the overall functioning of the Military Prosecution. "Those who have done wrong will be cut out with a scalpel, but they have an important role in continuing to defend our soldiers," the statement said.