The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, told the AP today (Wednesday) that Iran has not resumed uranium enrichment since the outbreak of the war with Israel in June.

However, he said, activity was detected near the facilities where Iran's 60% enriched uranium stocks are stored.

Grossi previously told Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung on October 18 that most of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium “remains in the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Fordow, and some in Natanz.”

All three sites were targeted in Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli mission that initiated the brief conflict, followed by US strikes using bunker-busting bombs.

Grossi confirmed the facilities were “massively damaged,” but the uranium itself was largely unaffected.

A leaked IAEA report from September indicated Iran had 440kg of enriched uranium as of June. Grossi now estimates the stockpile at approximately 400kg.

The IAEA chief stressed that access to the uranium will depend on Tehran’s willingness to cooperate. “Will we get access to this uranium? And what will happen to it then? Will Iran want to keep it, will it reduce its enrichment levels again, or will Iran move this uranium abroad?” he told the Swiss newspaper, adding, “Sitting down together at the table saves us the danger of another round of bombing and attacks.”

Iran severed tied with the IAEA following the Israeli and US strikes, later reestablishing relations under a new framework that allows UN inspectors into nuclear sites only with approval from Iranian security services.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced earlier this month that the agreement is no longer valid, citing the activation of the snapback mechanism by European powers.