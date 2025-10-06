Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Sunday that a recent agreement signed between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog is no longer valid, citing the activation of the snapback mechanism by European powers.

Speaking at a press conference and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Araghchi said the enforcement of the mechanism had “changed the circumstances,” adding, “We are facing a new situation.”

The Cairo framework, signed in September between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was intended to address Tehran’s security concerns following its June suspension of cooperation.

That suspension came after Israeli-US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. After those strikes, Tehran halted cooperation with the IAEA, accusing the agency of failing to condemn the attacks.

Under the Cairo terms, all IAEA inspections required approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Araghchi stated unequivocally, “The Cairo agreement can no longer serve as the basis for our cooperation with the agency.”

He further criticized the E3 - Britain, France, and Germany - for triggering the snapback mechanism in August, which led to the UN’s reimposition of sanctions after the Security Council failed to extend sanctions relief in September.

“There is no justified reason for invoking the snapback mechanism,” Araghchi said, warning that the move would only complicate negotiations and obstruct diplomatic progress.