In a significant diplomatic development, Iran on Tuesday signed a new cooperation framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), marking its first high-level engagement with the UN nuclear watchdog since suspending cooperation following the June war with Israel.

The agreement was formalized in Cairo by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, reported the AFP news agency.

Grossi hailed the deal as “an important step in the right direction,” while Araghchi emphasized that the framework aligns with Iranian legislation limiting cooperation and protects Iran’s rights.

The June conflict, which saw Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompted Tehran to halt cooperation with the IAEA , accusing the agency of failing to condemn the attacks. Araghchi stated that future cooperation would take on “a new form,” and that the new framework allows for continued interaction within legal boundaries.

Iran’s suspension of cooperation has meant that nuclear inspectors now require authorization from the Supreme National Security Council to conduct their work. A brief return by IAEA inspectors last month was limited to overseeing fuel replacement at the Bushehr nuclear plant, with no access granted to key sites like Fordow and Natanz.

Meanwhile, Western powers continue to accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies. In August, Britain, France, and Germany moved to reimpose UN sanctions , citing Iran’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran condemned the move as “illegal” and warned it could exclude European powers from future negotiations.