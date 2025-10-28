MK Moshe Saada of Likud criticized Minister Ben-Gvir's conduct regarding the prisoners' conditions in the prisons. "Say little and do a lot, not everything needs to be boasted about. When you are in such a role, you need to think not only about what you want to say, but also about the consequences. That does not prevent you from acting according to your ideology, but leave it quiet."

Chairman of the Internal Affairs Committee MK Yitzhak Kroizer of Otzma Yehudit attacked MK Moshe Saada over his remarks this morning against Itamar Ben-Gvir in an interview on Reshet Bet.

"It is regrettable that Saada fell for the spin being produced by the Israeli media. Bar Kuperstein testified that on day 270 his captors arrived and beat him, but on that day one incident happened that everyone remembers, the Israeli media spread misiformation that captued Hamas terroists were raped in Sde Teiman base. Instead of blaming the media, Saada chooses to attack Minister Ben-Gvir," he said.

According to MK Kroizer, the changes Minister Ben-Gvir made in the prisons, even several former interior security ministers did not do a quarter of this. "Saada apparently wants to receive positive coverage and therefore attacks Minister Ben-Gvir."

"Many in the security establishment declared that the toughening of the prisoners' conditions made by Minister Ben-Gvir in the prisons, as well as their publication, brought deterrence among young people in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza and reduced the number of attacks," he concluded.