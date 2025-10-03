Following the outline for the release of the hostages presented by US President Donald Trump, a new poll was published this morning (Friday) in the Ma'ariv daily, showing that the Otzma Yehudit party is gaining strength, obtaining nine seats.

According to the poll data conducted by the Lazar Polls institute, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 25 seats and Naftali Bennett's party 22.

The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu would each receive 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 8, Gadi Eizenkot's party 7, Yesh Atid 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 5, the Reservists 5, and Hadash-Ta'al 5.

The Religious Zionism parties, Blue and White, and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

In terms of factional division, the current coalition was strengthened this week by one seat and rises to 49 seats. The opposition bloc has 61 seats.