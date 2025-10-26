Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Captivity survivor Eitan Mor receives emotional welcome in Gush EtzionWatch: Captivity survivor Eitan Mor receives emotional welcome in Gush EtzionHamas captivity survivor Eitan Mor passes through Oz Vegaon reserve in Gush Etzion, on his way home to Kiryat Arba, receiving a warm and moving welcome by local residents.Israel National News Oct 26, 2025, 6:14 PM (GMT+2)Gush EtzionhostagesOz VeGaonSwords of IronHostages in Gazaמרגש: איתן מור חוזר הביתהדוברות מועצת גוש עציוןRelated articles:Israel preparing to receive bodies of two hostagesHamas & Red Cross to search for hostages in IDF-controlled areasWatch: Ariel Cunio returns to Nir Oz communityHamas official: Return of hostages' bodies a matter of 'months' Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew