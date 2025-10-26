Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Saturday night that the terrorist organization does not intend to “give Israel excuses” to resume military operations in Gaza.

Al-Hayya added that, starting Sunday, Hamas will enter new areas of the Gaza Strip in order to search for the bodies of additional hostages.

He further claimed that Hamas plans to “hand over all reins of governance in Gaza to the administrative committee, including matters of security.”

The so-called technocratic committee is expected to be comprised of individuals presented as “independent,” though many are believed to be indirectly affiliated with both Fatah and Hamas.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump gave Hamas an ultimatum of 48 hours to return the bodies of deceased hostages.

"We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING," Trump wrote. "Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action."

He noted, "Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not."

"Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, 'Both sides would be treated fairly,' that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."

Earlier on Saturday night, it was reported that an Egyptian team is on its way to Gaza to assist in locating the bodies of deceased hostages.

Until now, Israel has refused to allow foreign teams into Gaza, arguing that Hamas can return the bodies without external assistance.

On Friday, a senior Israeli official stated that Hamas is capable of returning the bodies of up to eight more hostages to Israel, but does not know the whereabouts of five others.

“They’re playing games and stalling to prolong the ceasefire even without moving into the second stage, which requires disarmament,” the official claimed.