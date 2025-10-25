An Egyptian team is on its way to Gaza to assist in locating the bodies of deceased hostages.

Until now, Israel has refused to allow foreign teams into Gaza, arguing that Hamas can return the bodies without external assistance.

Earlier this week, Israel prevented the entry of 81 Turkish rescue personnel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed a personal commitment to retrieving the bodies during the "peace summit" he hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh.

At this stage, the United States is currently preventing Israel from imposing sanctions or taking any steps in response to the delay in returning the bodies. According to sources, this marks the third consecutive day that Hamas has failed to return any hostages' bodies, despite having the capability to do so.