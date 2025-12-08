Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz met today with the family of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held captive by Hamas since the October 7 terror attacks.

During the meeting, the ambassadors heard from the family about Ran's story, the circumstances of his abduction, and the torment that continues to accompany the family every day.

The ambassadors updated the family on the international efforts being made to expedite Ran's return and boost pressure on Hamas.

Ambassador Danon stated at the meeting: “This was a moving and very important meeting. The takeaway is clear: Hamas must return Ran Gvili home now. We are working expeditiously to ensure his return and will not rest until he is brought back to Israel for a proper burial."