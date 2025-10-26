The Fatah movement, led by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, emphasized that any future arrangement in the Gaza Strip must be conducted under Palestinian national legitimacy, embodied in the PLO and the State of Palestine.

According to the movement, only these frameworks are authorized to protect the Palestinian national enterprise.

The movement further said that sovereignty over the territory of the State of Palestine, including Gaza, is an inherent right of the Palestinian people and their legitimate institutions. According to the statement, the leadership's top priority is a ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Strip.

Fatah also addressed the initiative to establish a temporary administrative committee to manage Gaza affairs, calling it "an important and necessary step," provided that the committee operates under the authority of the government of the State of Palestine.

Regarding the security situation, the movement stated that responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip lies solely with the official security forces of the Palestinian Authority. It also emphasized that any international force operating in the area must be stationed only on the border with Israel and with the explicit consent of the Security Council, without undermining Palestinian sovereignty.

Fatah expressed strong opposition to any attempt to impose international educational reforms on the Palestinian people, and clarified that the International Peace Committee should operate only to monitor the cessation of hostilities and to rehabilitate Gaza, without infringing on the independent national decisions of the State of Palestine.

Regarding disarmament in Gaza, the statement said that a solution must be carried out within an overall national framework, adhering to the principle of one authority, one armed force, and one law, in a way that ensures internal stability and removes the Israeli "pretexts" for continuing the fighting.