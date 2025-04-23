Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah, chaired a meeting of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah on Tuesday, which discussed, among other issues, the situation in the Gaza Strip.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fatah Central Committee warned of "the dangerous plans of the occupation to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and divide it to force our people to emigrate."

The statement from Fatah emphasized that such a move is rejected by Palestinians, Arabs, and the international community, and will not succeed due to the steadfastness and attachment of the Palestinian people to their land and homeland.

The Central Committee called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take responsibility and compel "the occupying state" to halt the "war of extermination" it is waging in the Gaza Strip, as well as the dangerous attacks by "occupation forces and terrorist settlers" in Judea and Samaria.

In an implicit criticism of Hamas, the Central Committee noted that the "occupation" must not be given pretexts to continue the war and "aggression" that has claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinian Arabs, urging adherence to the foundational principles of PLO policy.