The State Prosecutor's Office notified the Supreme Court on Monday that the police have opened investigation into Abbas Zaki, a member of the Fatah Movement's Central Committee, for crimes of incitement to terrorism. The notification comes in response to an petition submitted by the Lavi organization.

The petition cites remarks made by Zaki after the October 7th Massacre, when he said: "After October 7th there was a Palestinian awakening. We thank the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades for these preparations. The moment they begin, they know how to get the job done." He was also quoted as saying: "The Israelis have a choice, either leave via the sea or sail through a sea of blood," as well as: "The Jews will gather for the Palestinians to kill them."

At several other opportunities, Zaki praised terrorists who committed terror attacks against Israeli citizens, and even presented appreciation awards to their families, including the family of a terrorist who committed a stabbing and shooting attack in which two Israelis were murdered.

The Prosecutor's Office noted in its letter to the court that Zaki's investigation began only once the Lavi organization announced its intentions to petition the Supreme Court, and that while preparing to respond to the petition, additional shortcomings were corrected as well.

MK Avichay Buaron (Likud), who was among those who initiated the petition, stated: "We have to be sorry for the fact that the security and law enforcement authorities don't work with the needed efficiency against the hater of Israel Abbas Zaki, who incites day and night to massacre Jews. Distant and recent history have taught us a bitter lesson not to ignore such dangerous incitement."