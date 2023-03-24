Israel switched to Daylight Saving Time early Friday morning. At 2:00 a.m., clocks moved ahead one hour, making the time 3:00 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time in Israel will end on October 29, 2023.

On most cell phones, the time switch will be done automatically. If your device has not switched to Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.

Dr. Nadia Goldovski, time and frequency measurements officer who is responsible for the national time at the Ministry of Economy, explained that the time change between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time is carried out in Israel according to the latest version of the Time Determination Law which was approved 2013.

Daylight Saving Time in Israel kicks in, according to this law, always on the Friday before the last first day of March at 2:00 a.m., and remains in effect until the last Sunday of October at 2:00 a.m. With the clocks moving forward, Israelis will enjoy more hours of sunlight during the day.