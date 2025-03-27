At 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning, Israel will move its clocks one hour ahead, beginning daylight saving time (DST).

The US moved its clocks on March 9, and Britain will move its clocks on Sunday, along with most other European countries.

Daylight saving time will end in Israel on October 26, 2025.

On most cell phones, switching clocks is done automatically. If your device has not switched from Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.