Tonight, between Thursday and Friday, daylight savings time will begin. The extra hour to be added to the day will save the Israeli economy more than a quarter of a million shekels.

Israel will change its clocks at 2:00 a.m., moving directly to 3:00 a.m. The change will remain in effect for seven months, before being changed to standard time again on October 27th, 2024.

Among the reasons for the economic benefits are the saved energy and increased business expected in recreational and tourism businesses.

The Health Ministry noted that an additional hour of daylight will positively influence psychological and physical health, and bring reduced numbers and severity of automotive accidents.

These benefits have made several countries throughout the world adopt daylight savings time all year round.