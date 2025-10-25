The New York Knicks basketball team has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zohran Mamdani, the leading candidate for New York City mayor, over his use of a logo resembling the team’s trademark in a campaign ad and social media posts.

Mamdani had posted the logo on his Instagram account with the caption, “This is our year. This is our time. #NewYorkForever.” The post tagged Madison Square Garden, the Knicks’ home arena, as the location. It has since been deleted.

A spokesperson for the Knicks told the New York Post, “The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy.”

“The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights.”

Meanwhile, a group of over 650 rabbis and cantors from across the United States have signed onto a letter voicing their opposition to mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and the “political normalization” of anti-Zionism.

The letter, titled “A Rabbinic Call to Action: Defending the Jewish Future,” cited Mamdani’s previous defense of the slogan “globalize the Intifada,” his denial of “Israel’s legitimacy” and his accusations that Israel has committed a genocide in Gaza.

While New York City rabbis, including Hirsch, have previously voiced their opposition to endorsing candidates from the pulpit, that norm appears to have been set aside as Mamdani carves out a significant edge ahead of the Nov. 4 election.The candidate has said Israel has a right to exist as a state with “with equal rights for all”; he has also claimed he would “discourage” the phrase “globalize the intifada,” acknowledging that it makes some Jews scared, and would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York.

“We will not accept a culture that treats Jewish self-determination as a negotiable ideal or Jewish inclusion as something to be ‘granted,’” the letter says. “The safety and dignity of Jews in every city depend on rejecting that false choice.”