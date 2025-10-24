תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF forces continued intensive counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

As part of operations carried out across various sectors, dozens of weapons and arms were located and confiscated, and suspects involved in terrorism or planning attacks were arrested.

In the Beitot area of the Samaria Brigade, IDF soldiers discovered an M4 rifle, a “Carlo” submachine gun, and other weapons. Simultaneously, forces from the Judea Brigade operating in the villages of Beita and Dhahiriya seized several weapons of various types.

In the Etzion and Binyamin Brigades, focused operations continue: In Beit Ummar and the village of Qatanna, two additional “Carlo” guns were confiscated. Dozens of suspects were arrested in these areas, including two terrorists who were planning to carry out terror attacks in Jalazone and Beit Ummar. Additionally, a terrorist who had thrown rocks at Israeli civilians was arrested in Halhul.

A large-scale operation was conducted in the village of al-Mughayyir to counter the threat of explosive devices. The forces carried out extensive searches, field interrogations, and warning conversations with residents suspected of involvement in hostile activity.

Meanwhile, in the cities of Jenin and Qalqilya, and the villages of Immatain, Talat, al-Mughayyir, Rafida, and other localities in the sector, forces confiscated additional weapons, carried out interrogations and arrests of suspects involved in terror activity, and continued investigative and deterrence efforts.