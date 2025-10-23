The public sector, led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and dozens of large business enterprises and organizations, has signed a joint charter in a strategic move designed to promote the integration of new immigrants into the Israeli labor market and to realize the economic, human, and innovative potential inherent in immigration to Israel. The signatories included supermarket giant Rami Levi, the Israel Electric Corporation, Isrotel, Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, and telecommunications provider Hot Mobile.

The charter, formulated in collaboration with representatives of government ministries, employment bodies and senior figures in the business sector, expresses a mutual commitment between the public and private sectors to the integration of new immigrants in a variety of fields in the Israeli economy, with the understanding that employment is the key to successful absorption and to strengthening the social and national resilience of the State of Israel.

The initiative places immigration as a key growth engine for the Israeli economy and calls for collaboration between government ministries, human capital bodies, and companies in the economy to create targeted professional training for immigrants, to appoint immigrant advocates in organizations, and to facilitate employment opportunities for immigrants even before their arrival in Israel.

The business sector, for its part, undertakes to act to integrate immigrants into the workforce, to promote in-house mentoring programs, and to encourage a policy of cultural and occupational diversity as an integral part of its human resources strategy. Concurrently, the state will act to provide professional accompaniment, to create tailored career tracks, and to provide tools for the continued professional development of immigrants over time.

The Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, notes that this is a significant step towards promoting the connection between economy and immigration, which will enable the expansion of employment circles, reduce social gaps, and leverage the human capital of the immigrants to the benefit of the entire Israeli economy.

"Immigration is not only a Zionist value but also a significant economic engine." He says, "Immigrants bring with them professional experience, entrepreneurship, and innovation that upgrade the Israeli labor market and strengthen the national economy. The 'Rush For Immigration' seeks to ensure that every immigrant can find their place in the economic vanguard of Israel from day one. This is an investment not only in immigrants, but in the growth of all of us."

Adv. Avichai Kahana, CEO of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, notes: "The 'Rush For Immigration' charter is based on principles of government-business partnership, strengthening social cohesion, fostering innovation and cultural diversity, realizing the human potential of the immigrants, and committing to their integration into employment already in the first year of their immigration. This is a national undertaking of broad scope that links the fundamental values of the State of Israel with the needs of modern economics - a Zionist and economic vision both."