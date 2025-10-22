Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, met with 40 young women from abroad who arrived for a year of study and volunteering at Midreshet Torat Chessed at Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

Forty young women, ages 18-19, arrived at the beginning of September to study Midreshet Torat Chessed in Netanya.

The seminary, established in 2012, operates within Bet Elazraki Children’s Home and serves as a unique framework for Torah study for girls from abroad, mainly from the United States, Canada, and England.

Its uniqueness lies in combining high-level Torah learning with educational and social work with the children of the home - fulfilling the vision of creating a deep connection between Torah, kindness, and social action.

Minister Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration, greeted the students of the seminary:

“I stand here today with great pride and excitement. Each and every one of you chose to dedicate a full year of your life, far from home, to learn, grow, and give - to the people of Israel, to the State of Israel, and to the precious children of Bet Elazraki."

"In the place where Torah, kindness, and Zionism meet - that is where the most beautiful Israeli society is built. Your choice to spend half the day studying Torah and the other half volunteering and giving in practice is a wonderful expression of the values upon which the State of Israel was founded - love of humanity, mutual responsibility, and contribution to the community."

"On behalf of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Government of Israel, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your giving, for the light you bring to the children, and for being true ambassadors of Ahavat Yisrael (love for the Jewish people) in the deepest and most genuine sense.

I wish you a year of learning, inspiration, and personal growth. May this year be a gateway to a deep and lasting connection with the land, the people, and your mission here.”

Shira Melamed, head of the seminary, presented the program, which emphasizes strengthening Torah studies, Jewish identity, a deep bond with the Land of Israel, and developing values of giving and love for Israel.

Liora Minka, Chairwoman of the Children’s Home, and Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home, thanked Minister Ofir Sofer for his important visit and meeting with the young women from abroad - many of whom have the potential to make Aliyah and remain in Israel.

From last year’s group, 16 students stayed in Israel for academic studies, army service, or national service.