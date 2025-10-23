Two of Turkey’s leading basketball clubs, Fenerbahce Beko and Anadolu Efes, issued a joint statement Wednesday protesting the EuroLeague’s decision to allow Israeli teams to resume hosting home games in Israel, AFP reported.

The clubs expressed concern over the decision-making process and revealed that they had initiated discussions with EuroLeague management and Turkish sporting institutions regarding the matter.

“Fenerbahce Beko and Anadolu Efes have expressed their disapproval of the matter and clearly voiced their concerns about the potential outcome should the decision be implemented,” the statement read.

The EuroLeague announced Tuesday that, following the October 10 ceasefire agreement, clubs had “approved the proposal to return matches to Israel starting December 1, 2025.”

However, the Turkish clubs disputed the process, stating that “although the EuroLeague press release and statements by its CEO Paulius Motiejunas indicated that all members were unanimous during the decision-making process, no vote was taken at the meeting.”

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, Israeli teams have played their home games abroad. Maccabi Tel Aviv, a six-time EuroLeague champion, and Hapoel Tel Aviv currently compete in the EuroLeague, while Hapoel Jerusalem plays in the EuroCup.

During the conflict, Hapoel Tel Aviv relocated its home base to Sofia, Bulgaria, and Maccabi Tel Aviv to Belgrade, Serbia.

The Turkish clubs stated they would announce the outcome of their ongoing talks in due course.

Turkey recently also demanded that Israel be banned from international soccer competitions.

While Turkey played a role in negotiating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, tensions between Israel and Turkey have been high since the October 7, 2023 attack which led to the war in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since October 7. In March, Erdogan blasted Israel and described it as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.