Basketball's coming home. It took a lot of patience, and it was nerve-racking, but in the end, the EuroLeague management has announced that its basketball games will return to Israel.

Following a lengthy meeting attended by all 13 team heads that make up the board of directors, the EuroLeague management announced on Thursday that the two prestigious basketball leagues, the EuroLeague and EuroCup, will again play games in Israel.

Since the war began two years and two months ago, the Israeli teams in the leagues had to play their home games in alternative sites in Europe. The games would be the first professional international sports competitions to return to Israel since the war began.

The EuroLeague management announced the return of games to Israel in October, but this was met with difficulties imposed by many teams, mainly due to political pressure.

At first, it was planned to already hold next Wednesday’s game between Hapoel Tel Aviv and the French team Villeurbanne at its temporary home arena, Menora Mivtachim Arena. However, following a request by the EuroLeague Players Association to obtain the players’ approval for the move, something they will do only after the current national team break, it was decided to postpone the return to Israel to the second week of December.

This means that the first game to be held in Israel as part of a European competition will be Hapoel Jerusalem’s game against Germany’s Hamburg on December 9. Two days later, Maccabi will host Villeurbanne, and Hapoel Tel Aviv’s first home game in Israel will be against Red Star Belgrade on December 16.

According to reports in the Greek media, the decision to return basketball games to Israel for the first time since the October 7th Massacre was approved unanimously by all clubs holding EuroLeague licenses, including those from Spain and Turkey. A victory for sports.

Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar, who met a few days ago with the EuroLeague CEO during his visit to Israel, commended the decision to bring the games back to Israel, saying, “I welcome the EuroLeague management’s decision to resume hosting games in Israel. This is an important decision that reflects the significance of Israeli sports to the world. Sport is a bridge that connects us all; the return of the games brings with it an important and sporting message. The State of Israel welcomes the teams, athletes, staff members, and fans who will come to Israel.”