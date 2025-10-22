President Isaac Herzog this evening (Wednesday) conferred the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour upon nine distinguished laureates from diverse fields, in recognition of their lifelong contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The ceremony took place at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and with the participation of freed hostages Matan Angrest and Segev Kalfon and their families.

Initiated in 2012 by the Ninth President of Israel, Shimon Peres, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour is awarded to those “who, by virtue of their skills, service, or in any other way, have made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity.”

This year’s recipients of the Medal are Prof. Avi Ohry, Justice (ret.) George Karra, Galila Ron-Feder Amit, Prof. Dina Porat, Dr. Yossi Vardi, Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, Moti Malka, Dr. Miriam Adelson, and Dr. Mathias Döpfner.

From President Herzog’s stated: “Each and every one of our honourees tonight is a person of spirit and action, of vision and purpose. They refused to accept the world as it is and chose instead to work for the world as it can and should be. Each of them, in their own way, has changed a corner of our reality and made it better, and for that, our gratitude and appreciation will endure forever."

“I am particularly moved to welcome here tonight Matan Angrest and Segev Kalfon, who have returned to us from Hamas captivity in Gaza. How good it is to have you here with us.

“These past two years have not been easy for any of us. Even tonight, soldiers stand on the frontlines defending our people. Hostages, the bodies of our fallen are still held by a cruel enemy, and we cry out and demand their immediate release - by every means and in every way - until the last of them returns home. There are the wounded who remain in hospitals, those struggling to heal their minds and hearts, and families who continue to mourn. There is no Israeli who does not feel the pain and anxiety of this time.

“Yet we also see, in the midst of our trials, the spirit of mutual responsibility that defines us. This evening, in these nine exemplary figures before us, we are reminded of the light within us, of the values that unite the people of Israel and all humanity, across every belief and way of life. To each of you: thank you for choosing hope over despair.”

Dr. Miriam Adelson stated on behalf of the laureates: “Two years ago, like all of us, I plunged into the depths of the trauma of war in Gaza. I did what I could to help, not in an army uniform, as I left that to my grandchildren’s proud generation, and not in a doctor’s coat, for we are blessed with devoted and talented physicians in Israel.'

“My role was to help raise awareness in America of the true humanitarian crisis - the hostages. Alongside the deep grief for those we lost, there was immense relief and joy in watching them emerge, one by one, from the hell of the tunnels, returning to the paradise, imperfect though it may be, that we call the Land of Israel.

“The mission is not complete. Thirteen of our sons and daughters are still in captivity. We will not rest, we will not be silent, until they all come home. We are proud of our soldiers who risk their lives to defend us all, and we carry in our hearts the memory of those who gave their lives so that we might live.”

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour is the highest civilian recognition awarded by the President of the State of Israel. Since its inception, the medal has been presented to leading figures in Israel and abroad - including heads of state, social and cultural leaders, and Jewish figures worldwide - whose work exemplifies excellence, solidarity, and humanity.