At the first Israel Hayom Conference in New York, Dr. Miriam Adelson announced today (Tuesday) that in light of the rising wave of antisemitism across the United States, the time has come for Israel and the Jewish world to stand together against their shared challenges. “We have reached a historic moment,” the publisher said, and added that the decision to hold the conference in New York, in the days following the dramatic election results in the city, is not accidental.

Throughout the day, senior American and Israeli officials are expected to appear at the conference - people who, over the past two years, sat in war rooms, shaped the future of the Middle East, and stood at the forefront of the battle over Israel’s narrative against radical Islam. “Their voices and experience are essential to understanding the challenges ahead,” Adelson added.

“Saul Bellow once said that there is only one way to defeat an enemy to write well. That is why Israel Hayom exists,” she said. She noted that the newspaper, founded 18 years ago, brings an unapologetic Zionist voice into Israel’s public arena, serves as a bridge at a time when bridges are fragile, and works every day for a stronger and safer future for the Jewish people in their homeland.

She added that through the Hebrew and English platforms of Israel Hayom, Israelis and the American public receive a direct and reliable picture of events in Israel. “This is not just journalism. This is a national mission,” she said, and added that the newspaper has become the most-read media outlet in Israel thanks to its commitment to defending the truth and standing firmly at Israel’s side.