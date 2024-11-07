In an interview with Israeli journalist Ilana Dayan on Galei Tzahal, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman blamed US President-Elect Donald Trump's victory on the progressive and anti-Israel left.

Friedman told Dayan that the main reason for Harris's defeat was the "woke progressiveness," as well as the fact that as early as October 8th, a day after the massacre, college students were already protesting Israel.

Regarding Trump's future policies on the Middle East, Friedman says that one must remember that Miriam Adelson gave millions of dollars to Trump's campaign, so there should be no expectation that Trump will promote a two-state solution.

Friedman also discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's phone call to the President-Elect. According to Friedman, Netanyahu called Trump so quickly not only because he was happy about the victory but also because he is afraid of him.

The columnist also blamed First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the fact that President Biden did not decide to leave the race early enough and did not leave time for more orderly primaries.