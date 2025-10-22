Moments before the start of the “President’s Medal” ceremony on Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog brought together Dr. Miriam Adelson, who has worked extensively for the return of the hostages, with former hostages Matan Angrest and Segev Kalfon.

In the emotional meeting held at the President’s Office, the released hostages and their parents expressed their gratitude to Dr. Adelson for her efforts on behalf of those held in captivity.

Hagai Angrest, Matan's father, praised Adelson: "You gave the families hope to wake up every morning, to know that there's someone to rely on."

Segev Kalfon told her, "It's unbelievable that a huge part in getting us our lives back was you."