The Zacks family from Sydney, Australia - father Trevor, mother Dalit, and their daughter Ashira - are the first family of 2026 to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel).

The three landed shortly after midnight at Ben Gurion International Airport, where representatives from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration welcomed them and issued their Israeli identity cards.

The couple’s son, Levi Zacks, had made aliyah previously and enlisted in the IDF as a lone soldier. Now, he will have his family nearby.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer congratulated the family upon their arrival, saying, “The Zacks family's choice to make aliyah to Israel, especially with their son serving in the IDF, is joyful and encouraging. We are working to promote the aliyah of Australian Jews to Israel, and we have already taken and will continue to take significant steps toward this goal.”

The Ministry reported that the Zacks family joins more than 22,000 immigrants who made aliyah to Israel over the past year.

The Ministry also added that it is currently advancing new programs aimed at encouraging Jews from around the world to make aliyah.