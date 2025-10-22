The Knesset will be asked to vote today (Wednesday) in a preliminary reading on a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Judea and Samaria areas, during the visit to Israel by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

The proposal will be introduced by Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz, who spoke last night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and refused his request to delay bringing the bill to the plenum.

"With great respect and appreciation for the Prime Minister, I must refuse his request to postpone the Knesset plenum discussion of my bill to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The bill will be brought to debate. The State of Israel is a sovereign state. And now is the time for sovereignty," Maoz clarified.

He stressed that he had intended to bring the bill at last summer's session, but was asked at the time by senior coalition figures to delay the vote with a promise that the law would be brought forward at a later stage.

The Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties criticized Maoz and said that if the proposal is postponed in the plenum today, it will not be possible to bring it again for six months.

Sources in the Noam party gave three responses to the allegations from the two parties, "The government may apply sovereignty by government decision without the need for legislation, a government bill can be advanced that is not subject to the waiting limitation, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has the authority to shorten the waiting period even after a private bill is rejected."