The "Salfit Bypass Project," with a budget of 22 million NIS, is now underway, aiming to create a road which will bypass a terror hub, creating greater safety for Israeli travelers.

The project, which was formulated through an agreement between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun, and the IDF's Central Command chief, will provide a safer and faster traffic route for tens of thousands of residents from the city of Ariel and all of Samaria.

The new route is intended to improve both security and transportation conditions in the area, which for years has been a point of friction and high risk, primarily due to the presence of Palestinian Authority traffic near the city.

In the first phase, a bypass route will be constructed, allowing safer access to the city while reducing security risks. The second phase of the project will include upgrading the entrance to Ariel, with a new connection to the main traffic routes and the relocation of the entrance gate, a move that will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce the existing congestion.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted that this is a crucial investment in improving security and infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, and will create a dramatic improvement in the security and quality of life for the area’s residents.

"We will continue to work together with all involved parties to ensure that these vital projects are implemented quickly and efficiently," he said.

Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun added that the project is a "lifesaving," and emphasized that the upgrades in infrastructure and security are critical for the growth and development of the city of Ariel and the entire region.