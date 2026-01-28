Patrick Ryan, the Democratic representative of New York's 18th district, wrote to Prime Minister Netanyahu to ask that he ensure Yeshiva students with American citizenship can travel freely despite sanctions for avoiding IDF service.

"I would like to bring to your attention a concern faced by American citizens who also hold Israeli citizenship. As you are aware, the Attorney General has ordered sanctions against yeshiva students who do not participate in military service," he began.

"These measures include travel restrictions preventing individuals who are dual citizens of the United States and Israel from leaving the country. We appeal to you to ensure that these American citizens are allowed to leave Israel freely and have the ability to visit and return to the United States if they choose."

Ryan emphasized that the matter needed urgent attention. "It is critical that immediate steps be taken to lift these travel restrictions. American citizens, like all citizens, deserve the full protection afforded by their nationality, particularly those who maintain deep familial, professional, and personal ties in the United States through their dual citizenship."

The letter was planned by MK Meir Porush (UTJ), who has recntly been working together with activists in the haredi Judaism in the United States, as part of an international struggle against sanctions on draft-dodging Yeshiva students. The same effort recently saw Republican Representative Mike Lawler send a similar letter.

MK Porush stared: "The international opposition to the persecution of Torah scholars in the Land of Israel crosses even party lines in the United States. Democratic Congressman Ryan expresses the justified protest against the violation of the most basic rights of Torah scholars. This is another expression of the uncompromising struggle that we will wage in every possible way against the arrests and sanctions against yeshiva students."