At the request of the Ariel Police Station, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) conducted a special demonstration on Tuesday for hundreds of students at the Milkin School in the city of Ariel, located in Samaria.

Handlers from the Israel Dog Unit a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, presented a range of skills including obedience, protection, attack, and the detection of ammunition. The demonstration also highlighted the IDU’s crucial work in locating missing persons and assisting in settlement protection.

The event was organized in collaboration with various branches of the Israel Police, as well as Magen David Adom and the Fire and Rescue Services, offering students a broader understanding of emergency and security efforts.

A spokesperson for the Israel Dog Unit expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the students, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the life-saving capabilities of trained working dogs. The unit also thanked the Ariel Police Station for their continued partnership and support.