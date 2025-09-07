In light of a proliferation of high-risk missing persons cases and the need for operational dog handlers, dozens of dog trainers came to learn about locating missing persons and saving lives with dogs at the base of the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

A special seminar was held for apprentice dog trainers from the WOOF DOGS academy to learn how to locate missing persons with working dogs.

The handlers were taught how to operate search and rescue, tracking, and cadaver dogs. In addition, they were taught the principles and techniques of missing person searches.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "We are pleased to host professional trainers and to join them in the sacred task of locating missing persons, with the goal of saving lives."