The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, reports that both of the searches it launched this week came to successful conclusions with the victims being found alive and well.

In the first case, the IDU announced that Yahel, a 23-year-old woman who had been missing since October 27 from the Beit Shemesh area, was found safely after an extensive overnight search involving several different emergency forces.

David Chaim Ayesh, a 65-year-old man who went missing on October 23 in the Meron region, was also located alive after five days of intense searching. After combing through rugged terrain with the help of hundreds of volunteers from Judea and Samaria and in coordination with the Israel Police, search teams finally located Ayesh alive in thick underbrush.

“It’s a great miracle and a happy ending to days of concern and intensive searching,” the IDU said in a statement. “We thank God and the hundreds of volunteers for this incredible outcome.”