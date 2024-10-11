The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Araeb el Shoga, a commander in the Hezbollah Radwan Forces’ Anti-tank Missile Unit in the Area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. El Araeb was responsible for numerous anti-tank missile attacks on the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel.

The announcement of el Shoga's elimination comes after a foreign worker was killed in an anti-tank missile attack on Kibbutz Tir'on in northern Israel Friday morning.

The IDF also identified and struck a launcher that was ready to fire toward Israeli territory and IDF troops.

In addition, IDF troops directed the IAF in a strike on terrorists who were operating inside a structure adjacent to IDF troops in southern Lebanon. Following the strike, numerous secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons in the area.

Yesterday (Thursday), the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, launchers, observation posts, and military structures in southern Lebanon.