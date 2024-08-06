This morning (Tuesday), terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at IDF troops who were operating in the area of eastern Rafah, adjacent to the Humanitarian Route. IDF troops are operating to locate and eliminate the terrorists in the area.

As a result of the attack, multiple IDF soldiers were injured to different extents. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

Consequentially, movement along the Humanitarian Route has been temporarily halted as the area now constitutes an active combat zone.

The Kerem Shalom Crossing and the other entry routes for humanitarian aid are operating as usual.

The IDF stated, "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use any opportunity to carry out attacks against IDF soldiers at the expense of Gazan civilians, including by abusing humanitarian routes and aid designated for the civilian population."