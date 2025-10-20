US President Donald Trump addressed Hamas's ceasefire violations on Monday while speaking with the press during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The President referred to the violations by the terrorist group, which led to the deaths of two IDF soldiers as well as those of several Gazan Arabs opposed to Hamas, as "a little situation, relativly," and said it "will be taken care of very quickly, if they don't stregten it out themselves. Because they are in violation of their agreement."

Pressed on what is being done to maintain the ceasefire, Trump explained: "Right now it's in the hands of others. We have 59 countries that agreed to the deal. We have peace in the Middle East for the first time ever. We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice, and if they're not, we're going to eradicate them if we have to. They'll be eradicated, and they know that."

The President claimed that the Hamas leadership was not behind the violations and attacks on Gazans, but rather "they had some rebellion among themselves, and they killed some people, quite a lot of people. But this is a violent group, you probably noticed over the last 100 years. This is a very violent group of people and they got very rambunctous and they did things that they shouldn't be doing, and if they keep doing it, we will go in and streighten it out, and it will happen very quickly and pretty violently unfortunatly."

Trump clarified that no US troops would enter Gaza to fight Hamas: "Many countries signed on this deal - 59 countries. It was unanoumous, countries that four months ago didn't like eachother and now they're all alighned toghether." He shared that some countries called him after Hamas began killing Gazans, and said "We'd love to go in and take care of the situation ourselves."

He also noted that "Israel would go in in two minutes if I asked them to go in. I could tell them, "Go in and take care of it." But right now, we haven't said that."

According to the President, "We're going to give it a little chance and hopefully there will be a little less violence."