יגל אושרי עם בר קופרשטיין יחצ

Bar Kupershtein, who was freed from Hamas captivity last week, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after completing all necessary medical evaluations.

Kupershtein’s family invited singer Yagel Oshri to perform his song “Getting Out of Depression” for Bar - a song that became a symbol of hope following the October 7th attack and was featured in videos of IDF soldiers returning home from battle.

During his captivity, Bar first heard the song through radio broadcasts. This meeting with Oshri marked the first time he had the chance to hear it live and sing along with his family and friends. His relatives described the moment as an emotional and meaningful closure.