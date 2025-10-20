Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to send a clear and unambiguous message to Hamas' leaders in Gaza, by means of the US supervisory system.

Under the new directive, the Hamas terror group must immediately remove its members from all areas beyond the "yellow line" demarcating where IDF forces control the area.

"Every Hamas terrorist beyond the yellow line, in areas under IDF control, must evacuate immediately," Katz wrote. "Hamas' leaders will bear responsibility for all incidents."

He added, "Anyone who remains in the area will become a target for attack, without any additional warning, in order to allow the IDF forces to act freely and immediately against any threat."

"Protecting IDF soldiers is at the top of our priority list, and we will take any steps necessary to ensure it happens," he concluded.