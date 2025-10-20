One year after Rabbi Avi Goldbergfell in battle in Lebanon, his family has published a moving video clip of a tune he composed.

In their performance, the family plays, "Shomer ptayim Hashem," a verse from Psalms (116:6), to a tune that Avi himself composed.

After singing the original tune, the family continues to to the song "Biglal avot toshia banim," composed by Shlomo Carlebach.

On the violin is Avi's widow, Rachel, who joins the rest of the family in their performance.

The clip also includes segments from the nursing home where Avi volunteered. His wife and children now continue his volunteer activities at the home, in his memory.