Rav Avi Goldberg was born to Aryeh Leib and Rivka on the 25th of Nisan, 5741 (April 29, 1981), in Jerusalem. He served as Rosh Kollel of Torah Mitzion in Memphis, Tennessee from 2008 to 2011 (5769–5771). As a shaliach, he exemplified commitment to Torah, community, and Israel, building deep bonds through chavrutot, shiurim, and vibrant communal life. He was a neighbor, a mentor, and a spiritual guide whose influence continues to resonate.

After his years abroad, Rav Avi continued to impact Israeli society. He was a beloved rabbi and educator at the Himelfarb Religious Boys High School in Jerusalem, a wedding officiant and marriage counselor through the Tzohar organization. He was also an outstanding musician.

Rav Avi embodied the spirit of "Safra v'Saifa" — a man who brought to life the ethos of "the Torah and the sword", learning Torah and defending his country. As a reserve captain in the IDF, he served as a fighter and a military rabbi in Battalion 8207 of the Alon Brigade (228). His commitment extended beyond what was required: despite being exempt from reserve duty due to his age and family status, he chose to continue to serve, carrying heavy physical and emotional responsibilities with humility and strength.

On October 27, 2024 (25 Tishrei 5785), during the Swords of Iron War, Rav Avi fell heroically in battle inside Lebanon. He is the only military rabbi to have fallen in combat since the establishment of the State of Israel. His sacrifice symbolizes the spirit of "Milchemet Mashiv Haruach" — translated as the War to Restore the Spirit, as the IDF Rabbinate proclaimed the war should be called, a play on the fact that Mashiv Haruach Umorid Hagashem, literally meaning bringing the wind and rain, is recited during the Silent Prayer from Shmini Atzeret (October 7 in 2023) on through the winter The phrase echoed his life's mission: to infuse Am Yisrael with renewed faith, strength, and resilience.

Rav Avi leaves behind his loving wife Rachel, their eight children, his parents, and a brother — and a legacy of humility, devotion, and unwavering courage. His life serves as a living testament that greatness is achieved through faith, action, love for the Jewish people, and dedication to building a better future.

Torah Mitzion shares with you a film created in his memory - a powerful story of faith, heroism, and hope that will continues to inspire generations.

May his memory be a blessing and a call to live with strength, purpose, and heart.

May his memory be for a blessing.