Yeela David, sister of freed hostage Evyatar David, on Sunday evening delivered a statement to the media from Beilinson Hospital, where her brother has been staying since his release.

At the start of her remarks, Yeela read a message on Evyatar’s behalf: “I love you all, sending you so much love and thanking you deeply for your support. I can’t wait to return to everyone. And from now on - there’s only one way to go: up.”

She then shared her feelings from the past two years, since her brother was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023: "Two years ago, my big brother, whom I love and admire, was kidnapped. The ground fell out from under my feet. We became a different family; we all became a different people. Time passed, and the struggle became our life.”

“Two and a half months ago, we were exposed to the horrifying video of Evyatar from captivity, and the anxiety intensified even more. I counted every second and every minute, trying to calculate how much strength he had left. Alongside the hope we managed to preserve for over a year and a half, I didn't know if we would ever come out of this. I didn't know if he was alive,” Yeela continued.

“I can't believe it. I can't believe Evyatar is home. I'm overjoyed. I find myself looking at him, when he's with friends, at Friday family dinner, just staring at him and reminding myself that he's actually here. I know Evyatar has a long road to recovery ahead, as do we all, but with my two big brothers beside me, I have no doubt we'll make it through.”

She thanked those who stood alongside the family in the past two years. “Thank you to all the leaders from every corner of the world and from our country who made this deal happen, who made it possible for me to wake up every morning and say good morning to Evyatar and give him a hug and a kiss.”

Yeela then said, “I want to address all the people of Israel who stood by our side. Please, don't stop! We're in the final stretch, and we won't stop, because the last hostage is a world unto themselves, and we must fight for them, for their soul, for their family, and for our future in this country.”