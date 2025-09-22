Social media pages affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization on Sunday evening published chilling footage showing the public execution of three Gazans in Gaza City. Hamas accused the three men of collaborating with Israel.

The videos show three blindfolded men with their hands tied, surrounded by a large crowd that included children. Armed Hamas terrorists are seen standing over the accused, before they carry out the execution.

One of the terrorists in the video claims the men were “collaborators who betrayed their homeland and extended a hand to the occupation to kill their people.”

Hamas regularly carries out executions in the Gaza Strip, even though all execution orders must be approved by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in Ramallah and who imposed a moratorium on executions several years ago.

Hamas no longer recognizes Abbas’s legitimacy, and has in the past emphatically declared that the death penalty in Gaza can be carried out without his consent.

Most of Hamas’s executions have been of alleged “Israeli spies”. In September of 2022, Hamas authorities executed two Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of assisting Israel by giving it information that resulted in the deaths of two people.

In July, Hamas's internal security "deterrence" unit announced it carried out a series of "high-quality" operations, during which 12 individuals were executed for alleged collaboration with Israel and involvement in criminal activity.