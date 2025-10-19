The Trump Administration is warning Israel not to resume the war in response to Hamas's violations of the ceasefire agreement, including an attack on IDF troops in Rafah this morning, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, the Administration told Israeli officials that their focus should be on "isolating" Hamas and creating an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza as fast as possible.

Earlier today (Sunday), Hamas terrorists launched anti-tank weapons at IDF forces in Rafah. The IDF confirmed that terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the IDF stated that it had begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity.

Following the violation, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a consultation with the Defense Minister and the heads of the security establishment and directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “Hamas will learn today the hard way that the IDF is determined to protect its soldiers and to prevent any harm to them. We have instructed the IDF to act with strength against Hamas terror targets in Gaza. Hamas will pay a heavy price for any shootings and any violation of the ceasefire, and if the message is not understood - the intensity of the responses will increase.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the incident: “I call on the Prime Minister to order the IDF to fully renew combat operations in the Gaza Strip with full force. The false illusions that Hamas will change its ways, or even abide by the agreement it signed, are predictably dangerous to our security. This Nazi terrorist organization must be destroyed completely - the sooner the better.”