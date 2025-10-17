Following Hamas' violation of the a ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement, members of the "Tzav 9" movement on Friday morning blocked the passage of humanitarian aid trucks to the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The trucks, which were destined for Gaza, were delayed for approximately one hour and forced to change their route.

IDF and police forces removed the activists from the roads after they blocked the trucks' passage. According to the activists, the protest was carried out "following the violations of the agreement by Hamas, which refuses to return the fallen hostages." Among the participants were residents of southern Israel and IDF reservists.

The "Tzav 9" movement stated, "The Hamas terror organization is violating the agreement and refusing to transfer the deceased hostages it is holding in its possession. So long as there is no agreement, we must not continue to transfer aid to the terror organization. The aid allows it to recover without giving anything in exchange and without returning the deceased. No aid should pass until the last of the deceased is returned."

Reut Ben Haim, Tzav 9's chairwoman, said, "The terrorist organization Hamas continues to mock Israel, which keeps providing a lifeline and supplies even when [Hamas] is clearly violating the agreement and refusing to return our brothers, the fallen hostages. This must stop - there are no free gifts to the enemy of the people."

In a video clip, an activist can be heard stressing that Hamas knows exactly where the bodies of fallen hostages are, including that of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held since the summer of 2014.

"We do not need to help Hamas; we should not have a part in it," the activist can be heard saying. "It is a lie that they do not know where Hadar Goldin's body is, it is a lie that they do not know where the deceased hostages are."