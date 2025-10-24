The United States is weighing a new proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza that would replace the controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) , according to a document obtained by Reuters on Thursday. The plan is one of several under consideration as Washington seeks to expand aid access to the Hamas-controlled enclave following two years of war.

The proposal outlines the creation of a “Gaza Humanitarian Belt,” consisting of 12 to 16 humanitarian hubs positioned along the line to which Israeli forces have withdrawn inside Gaza. These hubs would serve civilians on both sides of the line and include “voluntary reconciliation facilities” where terrorists could surrender their weapons in exchange for amnesty. The plan also envisions forward operating bases for a future international stabilization force tasked with demilitarizing the Strip.

According to the document, the GHF would be “absorbed/replaced” by the UAE and Morocco Red Cross organizations, as well as Samaritan’s Purse, a US-based evangelical Christian aid group.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the proposal reflects a conceptual approach being explored but emphasized it is not the only option under review. The official declined to speculate on whether the plan would be implemented.

The US military’s Central Command declined to comment directly on the proposal, instead referring to its recent statement on the launch of the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which is tasked with facilitating humanitarian and security assistance into Gaza.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.